Nitish Kumar has become blacklisted now, says BJP leader

Patna, June 6 While the Bihar government is thinking of blacklisting the construction company after the Aguwani (Khagaria)-Sultanganj (Bhagalpur) four lane road bridge collapsed on Sunday, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary claimed that Nitish Kumar is blacklisted now.

"The people of Bihar have seen how the Nitish model was hanging in the air and collapsed in the water," Chaudhary said while referring to the bridge collapse. He added that Nitish Kumar is blacklisted now.

"After the bridge collapsed last year, what action had been taken against the company or officials? The Nitish Kumar government became blacklisted in front of the people of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is clarifying things but people of Bihar had seen how the bridge flew in the air last year and collapsed again on Sunday. This is the actual Nitish model of governance in Bihar," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has issued a notice to SP Singla Construction Pvt Ltd and also suspended an executive engineer.

"We have issued a show cause notice to the managing director Niraj Saksena and asked him to clarify why the Bihar government should not blacklist your company. The company has been given a time period of 15 days to submit its reply," said Pratyay Amrit, additional chief secretary in the road construction department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor