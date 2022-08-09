Nitish Kumar resigns as CM of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from the post of Chief Minister. A short time ago, Kumar resigned from the post of Chief Minister to the Governor.

Nitish Kumar met Governor Faggan Singh Kulaste shortly ago and resigned from the post. The Governor has accepted the resignation of Nitish Kumar. After his resignation, Kumar informed that he has the support of 160 MLAs. After coming out of the Raj Bhavan, Nitish Kumar gave his first reaction to the reporters, We have separated from the NDA. Kumar said that it was the party's decision to quit the NDA. He said that this decision was taken with the consent of party MLAs and MPs.