Nitish Kumar slams party MLA Bima Bharti for allegations against Leshi Singh

Patna, Aug 18 A day after JD-U MLA Bima Bharti levelled serious allegations against cabinet minister Leshi Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that whatever post was given to Leshi Singh was according to her potential and there was nothing wrong in it.

"If anyone has any objection about a person, our party's leaders will talk to her and clear the issue. If she is not satisfied with the explanation, she is free to go anywhere she wants," Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar on Thursday went to IGIMS along with deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and finance minister Vijay Chaudhary to enquire about the health of cabinet minister Bijendra Yadav who is ill and recuperating in IGIMS.

"We have made her minister twice. She was unable to read the contents of the oath properly. We have helped her to improve her reading but she has forgotten all those things. I was shocked when I saw her statement on Wednesday. I called her for a meeting but she did not come," Kumar said.

On Wednesday, Bima Bharti levelled allegations against fertilizer minister Leshi Singh and said that the latter is involved in murder, extortion and anti-party activities. Bharti claimed that if Nitish Kumar will not remove Leshi Singh from the cabinet, she would resign from the post of MLA and the party.

During the cabinet expansion, 31 ministers including three women ministers took oath on August 16 in Patna. Bharti was expecting her name to figure in the cabinet list but was not called.

