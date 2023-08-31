Nitish Kumar to leave for INDIA meeting in Mumbai

Patna, Aug 31 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will leave for Mumbai at around 2 p.m. on Thursday to attend the third meeting of the INDIA opposition alliance.

Nitish Kumar will be accompanied by JD-U national president Lalan Singh and state minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav are already in Mumbai since the last two days for the meeting.

During the third two-day meeting which will begin on Thursday, the selection of a president, convener and other posts will be decided.

Sources have said that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will be given the charge of president post while Nitish Kumar will be appointed as national convener of INDIA.

Besides them, 11 regional conveners will also be appointed.

Other agendas, including a seat-sharing formula, will be discussed on Friday.

Sources have said that the INDIA leaders will also decide the theme song for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the INDIA bloc was held in Patna on June 23 where 16 parties were present.

The second meeting took place in Bengaluru in July where 26 parties had taken part.

The alliance leaders are expecting more than 26 political parties to join the third meeting.

