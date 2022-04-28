Nitish sees off Tejashwi to his car at JD-U's Iftar party

Patna, April 28 The political distance between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seems to be reducing, thanks to Iftar parties in Patna these days.

On April 22, Nitish Kumar walked to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence for the Iftar party and the entire Lalu Prasad family, including Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, wholeheartedly welcomed him.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar reciprocated, accompanying Tejashwi Yadav till his car to see off after an iftar party organised by his JD-U's minority wing at the Haj Bhawan on Thursday, before boarding his own car to return home.

Apart from the Chief Minister, and Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi, Lalan Singh, Tar Kishore Prasad, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Ajit Sharma and many other leaders of the state attended the iftar on Thursday.

However, the seating was interesting. Nitish Kumar was sitting on the centre, flanked by Manjhi and Prasad on the left and right side. Sushil Kumar Modi sat next to Prasad while Tej Pratap Yadav was sitting next to Manjhi. Tejashwi Yadav was between two biggest political rivals of his father Lalu Prasad - Sushil Kumar Modi and Lalan Singh.

Tejashwi Yadav was looking silent most of the time. He was expecting a warm reception from the JD-U side but this did not seem the case. Nitish Kumar probably realised this and hence, his gesture to see off Tejashwi Yadav.

However, his gesture has become a new talking point in the state's political circles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor