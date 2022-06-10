No casualties after 2 quakes jolt China's Sichuan
Beijing, June 10 No casualties have been reported as of Friday after two earthquakes rocked China's Sichuan province, according to the local emergency response department.
A 5.8-magnitude quake first struck the Maerkang city at 12.03 a.m. Friday, followed by a 6.0-magnitude temblor at 1.28 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
Disaster relief operations are underway, Xinhua news agency quoted the department as saying.
The province has activated a level-III emergency response for the earthquake.
More than 750 people from the fire department have been dispatched to the epicentre.
Meanwhile, a level-IV national emergency response has also been activated.
Earlier this month, a 6.1 magnitude quake struck Sichuan's city of Ya'an, which claimed the lives of four persons, injured 42 others and affected a total 14,427 people.
