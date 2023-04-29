No conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing in Sebi's application to SC: Adani Group

New Delhi, April 29 Adani Group said in a statement issued on Saturday night that in the Sebi application filed before the Supreme Court, there are no conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing.

A spokesperson for Adani Group said Sebi is conducting an investigation into the allegations levelled by a foreign short-seller on January 25, 2023 and also into market activities before and after that date.

"We understand that Sebi has approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to conclude its investigation. We have welcomed the investigation, which represents a fair opportunity for everyone to be heard and for all issues to be addressed. We are fully compliant with all laws, rules and regulations and are confident that truth will prevail," Adani Group said in the statement.

"We are fully cooperating with Sebi and will continue to provide all our support and cooperation. It is pertinent to note that in the Sebi application filed before the Supreme Court, there are no conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing. The Sebi application only cites the allegations levelled in the short-seller's report, which are still under investigation," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor