No one can cheat me, says former Union Minister R.C.P Singh

Patna, July 7 JD-U leader and former Union Steel Minister R.C.P. Singh on Thursday said that he has built his political status on his own and "no one could cheat" him.

A day after resigning from the Union Cabinet, he reached Patna to a warm welcome from his supporters assembled in large numbers at Jay Prakash Narayan international airport.

Asked whether he would form a new party, he said: "I am a simple person and whatever I have achieved in my political career is due to my own ability and hard work. Now, I am going to my native village and will go to the places where my supporters would invite me."

"I became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2010 and also hold the post of national General Secretary of the party. The party also promoted me and I became the national President of the JD-U. Due to the wishes of PM Narendra Modi, I also served as a Union Minister of the country," Singh said.

Singh became a Minister in the Narendra Modi government in 2021. Then, the party's senior leaders believed that he had opted for the post against the wishes of party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Hence, when his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member was ending on July 7, the party denied ticket to him and sent its Jharkhand state President Khiru Mahto to the Rajya Sabha instead.

