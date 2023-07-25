'No special facilities in jail for Senthil Balaji': TN minister

Chennai, July 25 Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy on Tuesday said no special facility is being provided in prison for jailed minister Senthil Balaji.

Speaking to journalists at Pudukottai, Regupathy said Balaji was provided 'A' class facilities in the jail which he was entitled to as a minister.

However, the law minister said that he was not provided any extra facilities as a minister or as a leader of the ruling DMK party.

The minister said erroneous information was being spread in social media that Senthil Balaji was receiving extra facilities in the Puzhal central prison and was leading a luxurious life in prison.

He said that the jail officials were not providing any special facilities to the minister in the jail and added that even the Chief Minister would not approve of such an act.

The law minister also said that food from outside cannot be brought inside the jail and AC facilities could not be provided in the jail.

It is to be noted that Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a case related to job for money.

The minister had said that he was having pain in his chest and an angiogram at a government hospital in Chennai diagnosed that he had three blocks in the coronary artery.

The minister underwent the Angioplasty procedure at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after a bench of the Madras High Court allowed it.

