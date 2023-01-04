No support needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

Amid the protest by political parties and organizations against the Assam government's decision to merge four districts with the original undivided districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the government does not need any support from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) regarding the re-designing of district boundaries of the state.

"Hojai district has been dissolved and it will be again created in future. There is no need for the AIUDF and AAMSU to get involved in it. They had no role in the creation of Hojai district and will not have any role in anything in Assam in future. I will visit Hojai and discuss with the people and we will again create the district through the process," Chief Minister Sarma said.

Earlier on December 31, the state cabinet decided to merge back the administrative districts of Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali with the original undivided districts of Nagaon, Sonitpur, Baksa and Barpeta respectively.

Many political parties and organizations criticized the Assam government for its decision ahead of the Election Commission of India's delimitation process in the state.

Speaking about the negotiations with the banned militant organization ULFA-I the Assam Chief Minister said that, he is not asking ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to give up any demand, because this is their organizational matter.

"I cannot come to the negotiation table with him, till there is sovereignty. The people of Assam will have to guide the government as well as ULFA to find a way so that both the government and ULFA can come out of the deadlock. Because everyone wants the all-round development of Assam," Sarma said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister addressed a public meeting held on Tiwa king Jongal Balahu Divas near the memorial of the great warrior at Raha in Nagaon district.

"To commemorate the great warrior and contributions of Tiwa community as a whole, the archaeological site here will be transformed into Jongal Balahu Kshetra. Visited historic Jongal Balahu Garh at Raha and offered floral tributes at the statue of great Tiwa king Jongal Balahu. The brave warrior, who valiantly fought to safeguard his land and people, will always remain an inspiration for the people of Assam. The Tiwa community has contributed immensely towards enriching Assam's cultural mosaic," Sarma said.

He also performed Bhumi Pujan for Jongal Balahu Tourist Centre in Nagaon district.

He also said that the Rs 50 crore project to be funded by NABARD will comprise a cycle track, EV track, hanging bridge, Chang Ghar, Deka Chang, amphitheatre, and museum among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

