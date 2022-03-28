Noble Laureate Esther Duflo pats Andhra Pradesh government (with pics)

Amaravati, March 28 Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo has hailed the measures taken by the Andhra Pradesh government for sustainable economic progress goals, especially those to eradicate poverty.

The French-American economist called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his official residence here on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister explained to her team the revolutionary measures taken by the government, implementation of various novel programmes and schemes in the areas of agriculture, education, health, housing, and women empowerment along with those being carried out for the betterment of the poor.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Duflo was all praise for the Chief Minister's good governance. She noted that he undertook the iconic padayatra to know the problems of the people at the field level and understood them and thus rolled out various welfare schemes that benefit the poor.

She said that a majority of schemes are Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, where the amount is credited directly to women's accounts.

Later, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma gave a presentation with details of the activities taken up by the state government to achieve the targets of sustainable development goals.

Duflo was the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019 along with her husband, Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Creamer. She is Director and Co-founder of The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) and also a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor