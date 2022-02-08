None can predict how Kerala Guv will behave: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 A day after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed the Kerala Lokayukta amendment Ordinance, the CPI, the second biggest ally in the ruling Left government, on Tuesday slammed him for the way he is going about things.

CPI assistant secretary Prakash Babu said the situation is such that none can predict how Khan behaves.

"I do not give much heed to what Khan says as he speaks this way and that way, does not seem to have a proper view of things and does it according to what he feels like. Just because he has inked this Ordinance, it doesn't mean it is right," said Babu.

Incidentally, both the Congress and the BJP had asked Khan not to ink the Ordinance as it would make the quasi-judicial body a toothless tiger with the amendments.

With Khan signing the ordinance on Monday, from now onwards, the chief minister can reject the findings of the Lokayukta in a corruption case against any minister and the Governor can reject if the case is against the Chief Minister.

The Congress charged that there is a tacit understanding between the CPI-M and the BJP, and Khan is the tool for it.

Babu's tirade comes at a time when the CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran on a few occasions openly expressed his displeasure on the matter. Criticising the move, Rajendran had said that such an important issue was not at all discussed in the Left Democratic Front committee meeting, which is the body that controls the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Incidentally, all it took was an hour-long meeting between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who returned to the state capital early on Sunday after a visit to the US and the UAE, met Khan at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday night and on Monday morning, the tweaked Kerala Lokayukta amendment Ordinance was inked by Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor