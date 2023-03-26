Northeast India now known for all-round development: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that earlier the Northeast region was known as for blockades and violence, but now it is known for its developmental strides and all-round development.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah on March 25 where he informed that "PM Narendra Modi led Government of India has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA".

Shah also added that this decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India.

In reply to Shah's tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted, "The Northeast is witnessing all-round development. Once known for blockades and violence, the region is now known for its development strides."



