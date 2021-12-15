Not being allowed to speak on Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 15 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that he was not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the light of new revelation made by the SIT.

Speaking after the adjournment of Lok Sabha till 2 p.m., Rahul said, "They are not allowing us to speak that is why the House is being disrupted."

"The report has come and their minister is involved, so there should be discussion on it," he added

Congress MPs on Wednesday moved several adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and removal of Minister of state Ajay Misra Teni after SIT report termed the violence "pre-planned".

Rahul Gandhi, along with party chief whip K. Suresh and Manickam Tagore moved the notices to press for the removal of Teni, whose son had allegedly mowed down four farmers while they were protesting agaisnt the three contentious farm laws in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

On Tuesday, The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, filed an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to include new sections against the 13 accused to make their offence punishable under attempt to murder charges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor