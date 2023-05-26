"Not interested in country's development..." Bommai slams Congress over new Parliament building inauguration boycott call

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 : Slamming the Congress party for the boycott call for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the grand old party is "not interested" in the development of the country.

"Congress should have thought about the larger interest of the nation but they're into petty politics, they're not interested in the development of India...They're not interested in the future of India. They are not interested in the integrity and unity of India," Bommai said while speaking to the reporters here.

PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the country on May 28.

'Sengol', which marked the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India, will be kept as a legacy in the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

Notably, a total of 21 opposition parties, including Congress, have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will also be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

