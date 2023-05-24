"Not one single incident of illegal liquor manufacturing should happen in state": UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructs officials

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 : Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a review meeting with the Home Department and said that not a single incident of illegal liquor manufacturing should happen in the state.

While issuing instructions to the officials in the meeting, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, " Concrete action needs to be taken so that not even a single incident of illegal liquor manufacturing, buying, or selling takes place in the state. Conduct raids at places of illegal liquor after collecting solid information. The strictest action should be taken against the culprits. Policemen who are addicted to drugs should not be given any field responsibility at all. It is important to identify these individuals and terminate their services."

He further stated that Thana Diwas' and 'Tehsil Diwas' should be made more effective in the state.

"Thana Diwas' and 'Tehsil Diwas' should be made more effective. Make sure that the complaints are resolved before the next Thana Diwas/ Tehsil Diwas. Ensure that the public is aware of these hearing dates. The cases coming here should not remain pending at all," UP CM Yogi said.

He also mentioned that officials should expedite the public hearing programs on priority.

"The officers/employees posted in the field should expedite the public hearing programs by giving top priority to the redressal of public problems. Be sensitive to the public. Keep in mind that your conduct forms the basis of trust in the mind of the common man towards governance. The satisfaction of the public will be the standard of excellence of your performance," he said.

"Officers posted in the field of every level should take night rest in their posting area only. Do not reside in other areas. Senior officers need to perform a surprise inspection to make sure this arrangement is being followed," he added.

Yogi Adityanath also said that illegal taxi stands, bus stand and rickshaw stand should not operate in any district of the state.

"Such stands encourage illegal recovery. This recovery is used in anti-social activities. Wherever such activities are being conducted, they should be stopped immediately. The contractors must identify a location for the taxi stand," he said.

He also instructed officials to strictly follow the Supreme Court directives and ensure to prohibit noise pollution.

"Establish dialogue with the DJ and music system operators before any function. No one should be allowed to spread chaos," he said.

He further pointed out that stringent action should be taken against those elements who molest daughters and women.

"Activity should be increased to identify such miscreants. The police force should do foot patrolling every day. Senior officers should also participate in foot patrolling," he said.

"All the 17 municipal corporations of the state and Gautam Buddha Nagar have to be made 'smart' and 'safe' cities. Communicate with everyone. Connect CCTV camera to ICCC. Connect the first major municipality and Nagar panchayats near the headquarter of every district with the campaign of safe and smart city," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor