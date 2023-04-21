"Not power-hungry, self-respect was hurt": Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on leaving BJP

Hubballi [India], April 21 : Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the ranks of Congress ahead of the State Assembly polls, on Friday said he left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his self-respect was hurt.

Speaking to , Shettar said, "Earlier whoever contested from this constituency (from BJP) everybody lost. I built the party here in this place. In 1994, I contested for the first time and also got elected. Subsequently, I have been re-elected from the seat. So it is pretty clear that the people have faith in me. I maintained the same relationship with the people of Hubballi."

He said BJP denying him a ticket for the upcoming state assembly was an insult and his self-respect was hurt.

"My self-respect was damaged and because of this. I challenged them. After joining Congress, I went across areas in my constituency. People ushered warm welcome," the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

He said he had never expected that he would get this much respect from the Congress party.

Asked about if he gets similar treatment in Congress where several veterans like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal left the party, Shettar said, "My first meeting after joining of the Congress it was all clear. Congress chief Kharge ji and others assured me that I will always get respect from the congress party."

"I want no power. I only want respect. I am not an ambitious person. I am not a power-hungry man," he added.

Jagadish Shettar will contest from his home-turf Hubbali-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency with a Congress ticket.

BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai against the turncoat Jagadish Shettar for the seat in the upcoming polls.

Shettar on Monday joined the Congress party, a day after quitting the BJP after being denied a ticket for the May 10 assembly polls in the state.

Jagadish Shettar became the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling BJP and join Congress in less than a week. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress.

The 224-seat Assembly polls are slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

