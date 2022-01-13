Not running for any post in upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday clarified that he is not running for any post in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Sidhu said that "the fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians."

Claiming that the "glory" of the state has been "annihilated by the nexus of few political leaders and mafia", he said that this system "cries for a change and reforms".

Referring to the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sidhu slammed his own Government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and alleged that "justice to our Guru" was not given.

In another dig at the Channi Government over Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia getting anticipatory bail in a drugs case, Sidhu said this system needs to be "demolished" that could not "punish the big fishes involved in Drug trade needs to be demolished.

He also threatened to leave the "system" hinting at stepping down from his post of state Congress chief.

Notably, the infighting between Channi and Sidhu has been witnessed on several occasions in the past. The two main leaders in Punjab presage trouble for the Congress ahead of Assembly polls due on February 14.

