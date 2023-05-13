Now focus on who will be the CM, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar

Bengaluru, May 13 After the thumping victory in Karnataka, the focus in Congress party has now shifted on who will become the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are in the forefront for the coveted post and both are looking at the high command for its decision.

Siddaramaiah, while answering a question on who will become the CM, stated on Saturday that the high command will take the opinion of newly-elected MLAs and a decision would be taken accordingly. The observers will be sent here by the high command and a decision would be taken later after consultations and due process, he added.

Shivakumar also maintained that the high command will take a call.

Sources explained that the high command is coming up with a 50:50 formula for Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, as the stakes are huge for the party in the runup to the Lok Sabha elections.

Siddaramaiah is known as the mass leader of Ahinda (Alpsankhyak, Hindulida and Dalit) group comprising minorities, backwards and Dalits. He played a crucial role in policy making and manifesto promises. He is also known for his stinging criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor