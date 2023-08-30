Now, rural watchmen in Haryana to get honorarium of Rs 11,000

Chandigarh, Aug 30 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that rural watchmen would get an honorarium of Rs 11,000 and uniform allowance of Rs 4,000 along with a bicycle after every five years.

Also, the watchmen will get Rs 1,000 annually for stick and torch batteries. At a meeting with representatives of village chowkidars from across the state, the Chief Minister said the government has done the work of transforming the system and has ensured that all sanitation workers and other workers get their honorarium on time every month.

"Works like making BPL ration cards, old-age pension and Ayushman Bharat Yojana cards are also being done through PPP (Parivar Pehchan Patra). This scheme is directly benefiting the villagers and there is a pleasant atmosphere among the people," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said the rural watchmen are an important link in the rural areas. Apart from birth and death registration, now complete cooperation is taken from village watchmen in marriage registration work as well.

He said now the watchmen will get Rs 400 every month instead of Rs 300 for their cooperation in death registration work.

He said online arrangements will be made for the honorarium of watchmen.

For this, the watchmen have to ensure their attendance online in the village secretariat and 'panchayat ghar' so that they can get their honorarium on time every month.

The Chief Minister said the increased honorarium for watchmen will be implemented from October and will be given in the honorarium for November.

