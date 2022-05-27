Now VVSS demands ban on disclosing Gyanvapi video content

Varanasi, May 27 Jitendra Singh Vishen, head of the Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), which is among the petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex case, has now written to the District Magistrate of Varanasi, demanding a complete ban on publicising and disclosure of photography and video content of Gyanvapi Commission in the interest of national security and communal harmony of the country.

In his letter, Vishen said that the video survey of Gyanvapi premises was conducted as per the orders of Court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, Varanasi, and the said photography and video content was submitted along with Advocate Commissioner Report to the Court.

He said that the content of said photography and video is part of court record of the case which stands pending adjudication.

"As the matter is apparently serious and concerned with national security and communal harmony of India, disclosing or publicizing of said photography and video content of aforesaid Gyanvapi Commission on any platform could be against the national interest," he said.

Vishen said that anti-national elements can publicize and disclose the content of photography and video of said Gyanvapi Commission to provoke, the religious sentiments of both communities concerned with matter and utilize it as a tool to harm national security and communal harmony of India.

He said that it is important that the content of photography and video should be confined to the court proceedings and not be disclosed or publicized at any public platform.

He further demanded action against anyone found disclosing the aforesaid information at any platform.

