Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan fails to appear before SIT

Gurugram, Aug 31 Citing ailment, Congress MLA Mamman Khan failed to appear on Thursday before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the July 31 Nuh violence.

Earlier, the SIT had served a notice to Mamman Khan and called him to Nagina police station at 11 a.m. to join the interrogation, but the MLA did not reach there.

It is being said a “medical paper” citing ailment was sent on behalf of MLA Mamman Khan, police said.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer of the Nuh Police told IANS that "The MLA could not be contacted, the police will serve him a notice again and call him to join the investigation."

Mamman Khan hit the headline after his name came to the fore in recent Nuh clashes.

It is being said that MLA Mamman Khan had posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) “The people of Mewat region need not panic, we fought for you in the assembly, will fight here too”. The tweet was deleted later.

Police said several suspects, who were alleged supporters of Mamman Khan, have been arrested after the violence in Nuh.

Despite repeated phone calls, MLA Mamman Khan could not be contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.

--IANS

str/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor