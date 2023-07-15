Odhisa: Congress suspends two senior leaders

Bhubaneswar, July 15 All India Congress Committee (AICC) suspended two senior leaders -- MLA Mohd. Moquim and ex-MLA Chiranjib Biswal for indulging in anti-party activities, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar said that the action was taken as per the complaint of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak.

Following the complaint by the OPCC chief, the matter was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC). The DAC issued notices to both of them asking for their explanations.

“The replies received from them were carefully considered by the DAC and found them unsatisfactory. Accordingly, the DAC has decided to place both of them under suspension from the Party with immediate effect,” said Tariq, who is also the member-secretary of DAC.

This action comes ahead of the 2024 polls. So, this may affect the party's mission to win 90 MLA seats from the 9 seats it had won in 2019.

“We accept and welcome the decision of the party high command,” said OPCC president Pattanayak.

