Odisha approves 10 investment proposals worth Rs 74,620 cr

Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 10 investment proposals worth Rs 74,620.18 crore, which will provide employment opportunities for over 24,000 people in the state, officials said.

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has approved the projects including a Rs 41,653 crore proposal of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Adani Enterprises has proposed to set up a 4 MTPA (million tonne per annum) alumina refinery and 175 MW captive power plant at Kashipur in Rayagada district, a state government press statement said.

The proposal of Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd to set up a 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 MW captive power plant in Kalinga Nagar of Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore was also approved during the HLCA meeting.

Sompuri Infrastructures Private Ltd got the approval of the state government to set up a 24 MTPA pellet plant and 6 MTPA of filter cake at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district at an investment of Rs 7,811 crore, it said.

The above company will also set up a 30 MTPA beneficiation plant in Keonjhar district against an investment of Rs 4592.18 crore and a 30 MTPA slurry pipeline at a cost of Rs 3,674 crore.

Approval was also given to Aarti Steels Ltd for expansion of its steel plant at Athgarh, in Cuttack district, at an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

The committee has approved the proposal of ReNew EFuels Private Ltd (REFPL) for setting up a green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at Paradip against an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd's proposal for setting up a 6 MTPA beneficiation plant and 12 MTPA slurry pipeline in Keonjhar district at an investment of Rs 1,490 crore, got the nod of the government.

The committee has also given approval to a Rs 1,000 crore project of Tata Steel Ltd, a Rs 1,400 crore steel plant project by Rungta Metals Private Ltd (RMPL) in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor