Odisha CM announces Rs 111cr aid for Kendu leaf workers

Bhubaneswar, May 5 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced Rs 111 crore financial assistance for Kendu leaf workers for the crop year 2022.

Over eight lakh kendu leaf workers of Odisha will benefit from the second phase assistance announced by the Chief Minister.

Kendu leaves are being collected in 22 districts.

However, financial assistance will not be distributed to the workers of Jharsuguda as the model code of conduct is in force in view of by-poll. The workers of Jharsuguda will get assistance after completion of the poll, officials said.

In the first phase, the government transferred assistance worth Rs 83 crore directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In total, a record amount of Rs 194 crore has been sanctioned for the kendu leaf beneficiaries for the crop season 2022.

The announcement by the government will benefit 7.75 lakh Kendu leaf pluckers, 40,000 binders and the remaining are seasonal staff.

