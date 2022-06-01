Odisha CM dedicates 532 transformed high schools to people

Bhubaneswar, June 1 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the second phase of the high school transformation programme, dedicating 532 transformed government high schools in five districts of the state to the people.

While 1,070 high schools were transformed in the first phase under the programme, another 2,907 schools were redeveloped in the second phase.

Out of the 2,907 schools transformed in the second phase, 532 schools were inaugurated on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has dedicated 339 transformed high schools in Mayurbhanj district, 81 in Khurda, 24 in Boudh, 47 in Malkangiri and 41 Sonpur district through virtual mode.

Addressing the school students, Patnaik said each child is unique and has great potential.

"The children have dreams of a better future and dreams of doing something big in life. The school transformation programme has added wings to their dreams and brought new opportunities for them," he said.

"If the dreams of the children come true, the goal to build a New Odisha will be fulfilled," said the Chief Minister.

Patnaik further said that the new look of the schools has filled the children with joy and excitement, creating new hopes and aspirations among the school students.

Stating that education can only bring the biggest change in life, he appealed to the school students to properly utilise the time and create a new identity for themselves, their family and the state.

He further said that the transformation of the schools is a classic example of the 5T programme (technology, teamwork, time, transparency and transformation).

