Odisha: Filing of nomination begins for Brajarajnagar by-poll

Bhubaneswar, May 4 Filing of nomination papers for the by-election to Brajarajnagar assembly seat in Odisha's Jharsuguda district began on Wednesday.

Returning officer cum Jharsuguda sub-collector has issued a formal notification inviting nominations for the by-poll.

"Nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his proposers to the returning officer or to Biswakeshan Pandey, OAS, assistant returning officer, at the sub-collector office, Jharsuguda between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any day (other than public holiday) not later than the scheduled date i.e May 11, 2022 (Wednesday)," read the notification.

The nominations will be scrutinised on May 12 and the candidates are allowed to withdraw their candidature by May 17, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, S.K. Lohani.

The by-election will be held on May 31 and the entire election process will be completed by June 5, he said.

"With the announcement of a by-poll for the assembly constituency, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the entire district of Jharsuguda. It is applicable to the central/state government agencies /PSUs located in the district," Lohani said.

A total of 2,14,745 voters including 3,519 PwDs are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency.

A total of 257 polling booths are there under the assembly constituency.

Considering the ceiling of 1,250 electors per booth, as directed by the Election Commission, 22 auxiliary booths have been created to facilitate the poll during the by-poll, he stated.

EVMs and VVPATs will be used in the by-election. As many as 699 ballot units, 686 control units and 700 VVPATs are available in the Jharsuguda district for use in the by-poll.

Moreover, the CEO said Covid-19 guidelines like use of face mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation will be followed on the day of poll as was followed during the last by-elections in 2020 and 2021.

The by-poll was necessitated following the untimely demise of MLA Kishore Kumar Mohanty (BJD) on December 30.

Meanwhile, all three major political parties in the state, BJD, BJP and Congress have started their exercise to pick suitable candidates for the by-election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor