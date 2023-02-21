Odisha minister murder case: Oppn stages walkout during Guv's address in Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 The budget session of the Odisha Assembly started on a stormy note on Tuesday with Opposition BJP and Congress creating a ruckus over minister Naba Das's murder and staged a walkout during the Governor's address.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra raised the issue of minister Naba Das's murder.

Alleging that 'jungle raj' prevails in the state, Mishra wanted to know the measures taken by the government for protection of members of the Assembly and public at large in the wake of the minister's murder.

When Governor Ganeshi Lal began his speech, the Congress MLAs rushed near the Speaker' podium and raised slogans against the government over the murder case and alleged deteriorating law and order situation. Some Congress members also sat on a 'dharna' in the well of the House.

Joining the Congress, BJP members too rushed to the well of the House and created a ruckus over the issue.

As neither the Governor nor the Speaker B.K Arukha pay any heed to their concerns, BJP MLAs first boycotted the address of the Governor and staged a walkout. Holding placards, the BJP legislators staged a 'dharna' at the entrance of the House.

After a few minutes, Congress members also staged a walkout from the House. Later, both the Opposition parties joined the House and participated in the obituary references passed on demise of the minister along with two ex-MLAs, Gangadhar Das and Arjun Charan Das.

While staging a protest outside the House, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said deteriorating law and order situation has emerged as a major concern in Odisha.

"We have opposed the Governor's address and staged a walkout as a mark of protest against the murder of cabinet minister Naba Das," Majhi said.

Alleging it was a government-sponsored murder, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra said, "The call records of Secretary to CM (5T) V.K Pandian and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das need to be examined. They should be brought under the purview of investigation."

"As Odisha police cannot examine their call records, we are demanding CBI probe into the murder case," he demanded.

Similarly, senior Congress MLA Sura Routray said the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. When the government cannot provide security to a cabinet minister, what about the common people?, he asked.

Commenting on the Opposition's boycott of the Government's address, senior BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said, "The Governor is not belonging to any political party or government. He is the constitutional head of the state. It is not a good manner to boycott his address when sufficient time is there to raise various issues in the House."

Meanwhile, Naba Das's daughter Dipali has requested all political parties not to politicise her father's murder. "Crime branch investigation is going on under the supervision of a retired judge. We have faith in the Chief Minister that we will get justice," she said.

Notably, the Budget session of Odisha Assembly which began on Tuesday will continue till April 6.

