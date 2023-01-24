ODOP gifts for G20 delegates in Luknow

Lucknow, Jan 24 Exquisite items from the ODOP (one-district-one-product) list will be presented to G20 delegates who visit Lucknow between February 13 and 15.

These include cufflinks made of shazar stones, brass wall hanging, diyas, marble inlay coasters and silk stoles.

Senior officials of the urban development department have chalked out the itinerary and details of cultural events and programmes being organised to welcome the guests.

According to the government spokesman, a total of 17 arts and dance performances have been lined up to entertain guests during their three day long stay in the state capital.

The delegates participating in the first digital economy working group meeting will gather in Lucknow next month. The group will work on evolving a balanced global approach focused on data governance frameworks that generate inclusive and sustainable development outcomes.

The delegates will be taken for a tour to Residency and Bada Imambara on February 14.

During the visit to Residency, apart from getting a glimpse of history, the group will get to experience jugalbandi of dukkad and shehnai, nakkara and harmonium.

Folk dancers from Uttarakhand will welcome the guests during their arrival at the gates of the monument.

Later in the day, kathak and Bharatnatyam dancers will perform before the delegates during the dinner.

The government has roped in prominent artists from various parts of the state that include Samrat Rajkumar, Arun Mishra, Malini Awasthi, Nanda Rawat, Pandit Lalit Kumar and Siraj Ahmad.

Professional artists from Bhatkhande Sanskriti University and Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan will also hold performances for the delegates.

A 12-ft tall statue of Lord Lakshman will greet delegates outside the Amausi airport, said a senior officer.

Various initiatives of the state government related to digital governance such as, Mine Mitra, common service centres and Jansunwai portal will be presented before the delegates.

