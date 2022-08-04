Official suspended after order to create dummy accounts triggers row in Raj

Jaipur, Aug 4 An order issued by the Sawai Madhopur Statistics Department to appoint Yuva Mitras to promote the public welfare schemes of the state government by creating 10 dummy accounts each has gone viral on social media, forcing the state government to take immediate action on Thursday.

Soon after the order went viral, the Director of Statistics Directorate, Omprakash Bairwa, issued directive to suspend Assistant Director Satish Kumar Saharia, who had issued the order.

While Sahariya denied issuing the order, Bairwa said, "An FIR has been lodged in this case on behalf of the Directorate, and an investigation will make the picture clear."

"The Directorate did not issue instructions to create dummy accounts. The Assistant Director of Sawai Madhopur Statistics Department has been suspended and the police will investigate the whole matter," he added.

In the order issued by the Department of Statistics, Sawai Madhopur, instructions were given to the block statistics officers to appoint Yuva Mitras to promote the public welfare schemes of the state government by creating 10 dummy accounts for each Yuva Mitra on Twitter and five on Facebook.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Jitendra Gothwal, who has lodged a complaint in this matter, said that creating a fake account is an offence under Section 419 of the IPC and a violation of the IT Act.

Gothwal alleged that the state government is cheating the youth of the state by egging them to create dummy accounts to promote its schemes to garner publicity.

The BJP MLA also met Director General of Police M.L. Lather in Jaipur and demanded appropriate action in the matter.

