Omar Abdullah alleges 'The Kashmir Files' shows false things

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday alleged that several parts of the film 'The Kashmir Files', which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, are "false" and said that "BJP-backed Governor rule" prevailed at that time.

Addressing the media here, Omar said that in the 90s, Farooq Abdullah was not the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie. During that time, Farooq Abdullah was not Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister but Governor rule was there. VP Singh's government was there in the country which was backed by BJP," Omar said.

The film has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

At a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' against attempts, he claimed were being made to discredit it.

On the other hand, Opposition parties are criticizing the film for showing "half-truth".

Meanwhile, the Central government has accorded 'Y' category security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

