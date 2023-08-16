On his b'day, Kejriwal misses Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 16 As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday, he said that he missed his former Deputy Manish Sisodia, who is currently in jail "in a false case".

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said: "Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case.

"Lets all take a pledge today -- that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy."

Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection to corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister received birthday messages from Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, and others.

