"On issues of national security, all political parties must support govt": Ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Former Union Law Minister and senior leader of Punjab Ashw Kumar on Wednesday condemned the tweets of Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shirom Akali Dal, and said that all political parties must support the state and central governments on issues of national security.

Ashw Kumar's reaction came after Sukhbir Singh Badal's tweets in which he said, "Shirom Akali Dal has decided to provide complete legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing extra-constitutional crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights are not trampled upon by AAP Punjab".

Speaking to former Congress leader Ashw Kumar said, "I don't want to comment on any individual but I think the time has come when all political parties must support the state government (Punjab) and the central government on the issues of national security."

Reacting to the tweets of Sukhbir Badal, Ashw Kumar said, "There can be no question regarding the trampling of the rights of the Sikh youths. Of course, they are entitled to all rights but anyone who seeks to disturb the peace and harmony in the state or in the country has to be dealt with a strong hand."

"I think political parties should not politicise this issue. We have to learn the bitter lesson and should not repeat the same mistakes done in the past," he added.

Highlighting the issue of Punjab Police issuing a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, Ashw Kumar said, "It is absolutely right what the government has done. In today's era, any activity which challenges the integrity and peace of the country needs to be strictly controlled.

"This is good that both the Centre and state government are acting together. Any kind of politics should not be done on this issue," he added.

Punjab Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested 154 people for disturbing 'peace and harmony' in the state, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill informed.

"A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state," IGP Gill said at a press conference.

