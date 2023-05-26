"On whose behest are they working": Chhattisgarh CM hits out at NIA over Jhiram attack case

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 26 : A day after he claimed that the names of Naxal leaders Ramanna and Ganpati were omitted from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR in Jhiram attack case, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday asked whose behest is the probe agency working on.

Speaking to media persons at Raipur airport on Friday, the CM said that yesterday he had raised questions, including why the names of naxal leader Ganapati and Ramanna were omitted from the FIR even though their properties were attached and why the statement of Gudsa Usendi was not recorded after he surrendered.

"BJP had not issued any statement in connection with these two questions," added the CM.

"After Gudsa Usendi had surrendered, the NIA Court directed the agency to record his statement, but why the statement was not recorded," asked CM Baghel and further questioned, "on whose pressure NIA did not record the statement."

On Thursday, Baghel claimed that the names of Naxal leader Ramanna and Ganpati were omitted from the FIR and questioned why the Modi-led government and BJP were trying to save these two leaders.

Till August 2014, the names of Ramanna and Ganpati were there (in the FIR) and an order was issued for the attachment of their properties. A few properties were attached. In September 2014, the NIA submitted a preliminary report. Surprisingly, the names of Ramanna and Ganpati were not mentioned in the report. Moreover, both the names were missing from the final report.

