Oommen Chandy hospitalised for suspected pneumonia

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 Amid ongoing controversy in the state over the treatment being provided to two-time former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, he was admitted to a leading private hospital here on Monday evening.

According to reports, he has been admitted after doubts were raised when he had fever and suspected pneumonia. According to his ailment, he was supposed to have returned to Bengaluru for further treatment, but did not go and it was then the present furore surfaced.

Doctors have examined him and said things are fine.

This sudden development came soon after his close aide and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony enquired about his health on Monday.

There is a faction led by Antony in the Congress for the past four decades, but all along it was managed by Chandy.

A controversy erupted when Chandy's younger brother Alex V. Chandy and 41 others, mostly relatives and close aides of the now ailing Chandy, sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to ensure that proper medical care is given to Oommen Chandy.

Antony said he often enquires about Chandy's health.

When the media continued questioning over Chandy's health, Antony said he came to discuss politics and asked the media not to speculate further.

Meanwhile, Chandy's brother levelled serious allegations against Chandy's wife, son Chandy Oommen and elder daughter Maria, who he says are not giving him proper treatment and hence they were forced to approach Vijayan.

"My brother's youngest daughter Achu is very keen and doing her best to give him the best treatment. My brother is not allowed to see those who come to see him. Mani C. Kappan, the legislator from Pala, along with his wife was not allowed to meet my brother. Now after the memorandum to the Chief Minister was given, there is huge pressure to withdraw it. After my brother came from Bengaluru last month, no treatment is being given for the past 15 days," said Chandy's brother.

During the last leg of his second term as the chief minister in 2015, Chandy's voice level dropped and he was taken to a few hospitals within and outside the state and abroad for treatment.

On January 1, Chandy returned from Bengaluru after a follow-up treatment, after he was treated in Germany.

The present row began after Chandy was supposed to return for the follow-up treatment to Bengaluru. He did go there but was reported to have returned quickly.

Now, it remains to be seen what action Vijayan will take after the receipt of the memorandum.

With the upcoming state Assembly session, will this issue be raised on the floor of the Assembly as Chandy is now the longest-serving legislator in the Assembly since 1970.

At present, Chandy's voice has again turned very feeble.

