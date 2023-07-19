Oommen’s visionary leadership and strong ideological stances were party assets: Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leaders viz., AICC former President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar, and many dignitaries condoled and paid their last respect to the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Former CM Chandy’s body was kept at the house of former Minister T. John in Bengaluru. It is to be noted that former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away at Chinmaya Hrudayalaya, Indiranagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning due to complications from cancer.

Malliakrjun Kharge shed tears remembering his bond with Chandy. Kharge said that Ooman’s visionary leadership and strong ideological stances were party assets. He further said that his administrative experiences were helpful for the development of Kerala. Congress leader Jayaram Ramesh said that Oomman Chandy was a simple and enlightened leader who thought about politics every moment. As Chief Minister, he has done development work that earned global recognition, Ramesh added.Many congress leaders visiting the two-day opposition meet in Bengaluru rushed to the private hospital on hearing the matter. All the party leaders condoled the death of Oomman Chandy on their social media.