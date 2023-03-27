Oppn decides to continue demand for JPC into Adani allegations

New Delhi, March 27 The leaders of the Opposition parties attended a meeting convened by the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday evening wherein it was decided to continue with the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation levelled against the Adani Group.

Sonia Gandhi and disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting, which was attended by the leaders of Congress, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party, JD-U, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Left parties, AAP, MDMK, Trinamool Congress, RSP, RJD, National Conference, IUML, VCK, Samajwadi Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

The opposition leaders collectively decided to press for the JPC demand and continue with its protest in the Parliament.

After the meeting, Kharge said, "To save one man, Modi ji is trampling the interests of 140 crore people. To protect PM's 'Param Mitr', the BJP stalls the Parliament that discusses people's issues. If no wrong was committed, why is the government shying away from Opposition's demand of a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee?"

The Congress is organising a major show with 35 press conferences in two days to highlight the Adani issue.

