Oppn meet: TN CM Stalin reaches Patna

Patna, June 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin reached Patna on Thursday for the mega meeting of the opposition parties which will be held at the Bihar Chief Minister's residence, 1 Anne Marg, on Friday.

Stalin along with DMK leaders arrived at Patna around 10 p.m. and straight went to 5 Desh Ratna Marg, the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to meet the RJD National President Lalu Prasad.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was welcomed by Tejashwi at the Patna airport where the former presented the book based on the life of his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Lalu Prasad also presented a book based on his life titled "Gopalganj to Raisina" to Stalin. After the brief stay at Tejashwi's house, the two leaders had a discussion.

After the meeting with Lalu Prasad, Stalin went to the State Guest House for the night stay.

The arrival of Stalin in Patna has given a jolt to BJP as the saffron party leaders were questioning the opposition unity meeting.

The BJP leaders were claiming that the opposition unity meeting was just as an 'eyewash' and the opposition leaders are not united.

BJP leaders such as Sushil Kumar Modi, Samrat Chaudhary, Ravi Shankar Prasad among others had said that Stalin will not come to Patna for the meeting.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, besides Left parties leader, D. Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya, have also reached Patna for the Opposition meet which will be held on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor