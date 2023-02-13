Oppn meets to devise strategy on Parliament proceedings

New Delhi, Feb 13 The opposition parties will meet on Monday to devise a strategy on House strategy following the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and expunging of parts of speeches of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting of like-minded opposition parties will take place in Parliament House. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday had alleged that the Centre was conspiring to hide the truth by exerting undue pressure on the presiding officers.

"The (Narendra) Modi government is conspiring to hide the truth by exerting undue pressure on the presiding officers of both the Houses of the Parliament, and is conspiring to suppress the JPC inquiry demand," Kharge said.

His remarks came after parts of the speeches of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge made in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively were expunged by the presiding officers.

Kharge said that questions will be asked both inside Parliament as well as in the 'people's parliament'.

"Should there not be an inquiry into the Adani scam? Shouldn't the falling value of LIC's money, invested in Adani's companies, be questioned? Shouldn't questions be asked about the Rs 82,000 crore loan given to Adani by SBI and other banks," he asked

