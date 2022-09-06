Oppn parties will never unite: RCP Singh

Patna, Sep 6 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts to unite the opposition will not yield any result as it seems to be too far-fetched, former JD(U) leader R.C.P Singh has claimed.

"Nitish Kumar is concerned over the unity of opposition leaders but not about the farmers who are battling drought. The unity among opposition leaders is not possible in the country. The CM thinks that he is going for the 'Vipakshi' (Opposition) unity but in reality he is striving for 'Pakshi' (Birds) unity which is too far-fetched. As all the birds are different from each other, they cannot be united. KCR came to Patna but what happened?. The leaders of the opposition in the country have similar problems," Singh said.

"Nitish Kumar insulted the mandate of Bihar and formed 'mahagathbandhan'. Now, he does not have a choice but to bow to the will of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav," Singh said.

Notably, Nitish Kumar, along with JD(U) national president Lalan Singh, Ashok Chaudhary, and Sanjay Jha, is on a visit to the national capital to meet the opposition leaders.

They also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka's former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswami and is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal later in the day.

