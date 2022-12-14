Opposition divided while protesting on lack of discussion over China issue in LS

New Delhi, Dec 14 Opposition unity appeared to be missing while seeking a discussion in the Lok Sabha on incidents of skirmishes along the China border, as the two major parties - Congress and the Trinamool Congress - staged separate walk-outs on the matter on Wednesday.

As soon as the Question Hour ended, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had moved an adjournment motion on the issue, sought discussion on the matter in the lower house.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, however, rejected the motion.

Chowdhury said at this point that when the India-China war had broken out in 1962, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given an opportunity to more than 160 MPs to speak on the matter in the Parliament.

At this point, the Congress, the DMK, and the NCP members staged a walk-out.

Interestingly though, the Trinamool Congress members remained seated.

Later, when the Zero Hour began, Trinamool's Sudip Bandyopadhyay sought a discussion on China, however his request was not allowed by P.V. Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair.

At this point, the Trinamool members staged a walk-out, while the Congress members remained seated along with NCP and DMK MPs.

Incidentally, when the Question Hour had begun, both Congress, DMK, and Trinamool members led by Chowdhury, Sonia Gandhi, T.R. Baalu (DMK) along with Bandyopadhyay had staged a walk-out after their demand for raising the China issue was not heeded by the Speaker.

The Speaker had also objected to Congress members carrying placards in the House while protesting over the Chinese transgression incident in Arunachal Pradesh.

