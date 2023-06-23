Opposition meet: Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah arrives in Bihar's Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 : Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Friday morning arrived in Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar have also left for Patna for the mega Opposition meeting.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As leaders of several opposition parties arrived in Patna on Thursday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary decided to skip the conclave due to a "pre-decided family program". Chaudhary, however, hoped the meeting will be an "important milestone in the path of opposition unity".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting.

On her arrival in Patna, Mamata Banerjee called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav and his son and state Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor