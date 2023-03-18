OPS moves Madras HC against AIADMK general secretary poll

Chennai, March 18 Deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has moved the Madras High Court against the election to the post of party's general secretary.

The former Chief Minister said that the elections were a "sham". The petition is likely to be heard as an urgent matter on Sunday morning before Justice Kumaresh Babu.

The urgent hearing is sought as the nominations for the post of general secretary of the party ends by 3 p.m on Sunday. The urgent plea by O. Panneerselvam is made to pre-empt Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) being made the party general secretary.

AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) filed his nominations for the post of general secretary for the elections to be held on March 26. Senior leaders of the AIADMK, Natham R. Viswanathan and Pollachi V. Jayaraman accompanied EPS while filing his nomination papers.

Candidates can file nominations from March 18 onwards and till 3 p.m. on March 19. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20.

An official release said that candidates can withdraw the nominations on March 21.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on March 27.

Meanwhile, police have intensified the security at the AIADMK headquarters as the submission of applications for the post of general secretary has begun.

