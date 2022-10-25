OPS questions TN's law and order situation after Coimbatore car blast

Chennai, Oct 25 The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is deplorable and not in order, deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) said on Tuesday in wake of the Coimbatore car blast.

In a statement, he said that he had been repeatedly reminding the DMK government that terrorism, murder, extremism, robbery, and violence were widely prevalent in the state.

Panneerselvam said that the visit of the Director General of Police to the site of the blast is a clear indication that there was more to it than was told. He also claimed that petrol bomb attacks have become routine in the state and murders are being committed at a drop of the hat.

He said that the Coimbatore car blast is a latest of a series of crimes that were taking place in the state and said that it reminds the people of the Coimbatore serial bomb blasts of 1998, which also occurred during the regime of the DMK.

Panneerselvam called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to personally intervene in the issue and to protect the people from those indulging in crimes like murder and violence.

In a related development, the AIADMK's interim General Secretary, K. Palaniswami also came out heavily against the failure of the law and order situation in the state.

The former Chief Minister said that an independent investigation has to be carried out into the car blast to ascertain whether any extremist elements were involved in it.

The NIA has commenced a preliminary investigation into the Sunday morning car blast after the police raids on the premises of the deceased youth have recovered potassium nitrate, sulphur, and other materials required for making bombs.

The police have also arrested five associates of the killed youth Jameesh Mubin, including Mohammed Talik, son of Nawas Khan who is the brother of Al Uma founder and Coimbatore serial bomb blast accused, S.A. Basha.

