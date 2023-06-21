"Our party is with NDA...will fight together": Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said that Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Manjhi and HAM chief Santosh Suman met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi today. The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes.

The meeting took place two days after HAM announced the withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar-led government.

"Our party is with the NDA from today. We will fight together," Manjhi later said.

Santosh Suman, who is Manjhi's son, said their meeting with Amit Shah was very positive.

"We will work together and fight for the oppressed, deprived and downtrodden in the coming times," he said.

HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

HAM's decision came days before the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna for which groundwork had been done by Nitish Kumar for the past several months.

The meeting is expected to identify common issues as part of efforts to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor