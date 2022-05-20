Over 38% feel 'living standards' worse in 5 states/UTs that saw polls in 2021

New Delhi, May 20 A year after their Assembly elections as many of 38.29 per cent of surveyed people in these four states and a Union Territory think that their living standards have deteriorated.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of in the four states Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, where Assembly elections were held in 2021.

According to the survey, 38.29 per cent said that their living standards have deteriorated, 32.7 per cent said that these remained the same, while 28.4 per cent said that it has improved. A total of 0.61 per cent chose 'Don't Know/Can't say in the survey.

Out of total people who participated in the survey in Assam, as much as 48.57 per cent were of view that their living standards had deteriorated, 25.26 per cent said these 'remained same' and only 18.38 per cent said that these have improved. As many as 7.79 per cent opted for Don't Know/Can't say' in the survey.

In Kerala, 25.17 per cent of the surveyed people said the living standards have improved, while 31.95 said it remained the same in the survey. However, 41.88 per cent of the total surveyed population said their standards have deteriorated, and 1 per cent were for 'Don't Know/Can't say' in the state.

A total of 35.11 per cent of the surveyed people in Tamil Nadu were of view that living standards have deteriorated, while 16.75 per cent said it has improved. Total 47.75 per cent people opted for remained the same and 0.39 were for 'Don't Know/Can't say' in the state.

In West Bengal, 45.81 per cent of surveyed people said in the survey that living standards have deteriorated, while 29.65 per cent said it remained the same and for 24.54 per cent of people, it has improved.

Out of total surveyed people in Puducherry, for 45.44 per cent of population, living standards have deteriorated, while 33.56 per cent said that it remained the same in the survey. However, 21 per cent said that living standards have improved as per the CVoter survey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor