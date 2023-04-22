Over 400 killed, 3500 injured in Sudan's deadly clashes

Published: April 22, 2023

Khartoum, April 22 The Sudanese Ministry of Health has said that over 400 people were killed and about 3,500 others wounded in the continued clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The death toll on Friday reached more than 400 with about 3,500 wounded," Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement.

"Most of the cases were in Khartoum, where 130 deaths and 1,900 injuries were recorded," Ibrahim was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He pointed out that the number of deaths and injuries dropped on Friday compared to past days, with 59 deaths and 200 injuries recorded.

