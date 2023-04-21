Over 50,000 people have registered for PM Modi's Yuvam-23 programme: Kerala BJP Chief

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 21 : The BJP's Kerala chief K Surendran on Friday said more than 50,000 people have registered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Yuvam-23' programme.

Addressing the media on Friday, Surendran said, "Yearly, about 10 lakh people are getting recruited to Central government institutions. The Central government is constantly trying to increase entrepreneurship. More than 50,000 people, rising above party politics, have registered for Yuvam-23 programme. Some distinguished people will also attend the programme."

Surendran added, "Criticisms by LDF and UDF about the 'Yuvam-23' programme in connection with PM Modi's visit to Kerala, has, in effect, only enhanced the singnificance of this initiative."

"Kerala's youth are facing a crisis in terms of education and employment. 'Yuvam-23' is being orgsed at a time when the state is grappling with a perceived collapse of the higher education system.

"Many colleges do not even have students for degree courses. Students are leaving Kerala due to this. Kerala is facing a huge decline in the academic field in terms of universities. Malayalee students mostly rely on foreign universities for their higher education these days," he added.

Surendran added that Kerala is one state where PM Modi's dreams has not yet come true.

"PM Modi is a role model for the Indian youth. Kerala is one state where his dreams have not come true as yet. You won't find such a visionary leader anywhere else. The people and the society should go along with his vision," he said.

Surendran added that about 50,000 BJP members will come for the roadshow during PM Modi's visit. "Online registration cannot be forced on anyone. There has been an unprecedented response," he added.

PM Modi is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from April 24.

Detailing PM Modi's visit to Kerala, the BJP state chief earlier said he will conduct a roadshow and address a public meeting.

"Prime Minister's visit to Kerala will give an impetus to the state's development. There is great expectation among the people of Kerala around this visit. PM Modi will also hold a road show. I I am optimistic that people will come voluntarily to receive him. 'Yuvam' will be the conference that marks the beginning of Kerala's political change. The youth, who want the development of Kerala beyond party politics, will participate in this," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor