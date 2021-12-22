Overhauling education system must start from varsity level: K'taka CM

Belagavi, Dec 22 The education system needs a complete overhaul and it should start from the university level, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister in his address after laying the foundation stone for the Rani Chennamma University complex at a new site at Hirebagevadi in Belagavi district, said a practical-based education system is needed to meet the challenges of rapid change in the present era.

There is a huge difference between the syllabus being taught and the practical needs of the world. The New Education Policy (NEP) is being implemented to bridge this gap, he added.

The current generation of students need the power of knowledge to face challenges with confidence and courage. The NEP will empower them with the necessary knowledge, Bommai said.

Kitturu Rani Chennamma fought against the British with great courage and confidence. She made history as the first woman freedom fighter.

Rani Chennamma is the inspiration for this university. Every one associated with this varsity must show the commitment to take it to international level, the Chief Minister added.

Universities should not become mere centres of awarding degrees. They should foster innovation, experimentation and develop into centres for finding solutions for problems being faced by society. They should keep pace with technological and social changes happening in the world, Bommai said.

He wanted the universities to inculcate logical and lateral thinking, and create a conducive ecosystem for learning. The academics in the university should not confine themselves to their campuses. The Vice-Chancellors of universities must lead from the front and guide the institution. The Chief Minister assured all help from the state government to enable Rani Chennamma University to bring changes in the education system.

