Owaisi brothers hoist Tricolour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 15 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday hoisted the Tricolour in the old city of Hyderabad on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day.

Like every year, Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the Tricolour at Madina Circle near historic Charminar. The Hyderabad MP was accompanied by local leaders of the party and traders.

Asaduddin took to Twitter to convey best wishes to all on Independence Day. "Our ancestors fought against the British but they also fought for an India that was free from hunger, exploitation and tyranny. We must take their struggle forward. May Allah SWT protect our country from hate and oppression," he wrote.

AIMIM floor leader in Telangana State Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi hoisted the Tricolor at Fatima Owaisi KG to PG Educational Campus at Bandlaguda.

Students and faculty participated in the ceremony along with the MLA from Chandrayangutta constituency.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters.

Party joint secretary S.A. Hussain Anwar hoisted the national flag in the presence of party leaders and workers.

